The European Commission proposes changing the rules for the use of pesticides and herbicides in the EU by making indefinite approval of their active substances the standard procedure. Under rules in force since 2011, authorization to use such substances is granted for a maximum of 15 years. Deutsche Welle reported on the initiative, citing a draft of changes to EU legislation on agriculture and food safety.

Under the proposed model, safety checks would be carried out only in exceptional cases, while responsibility for them would rest with regulatory bodies rather than manufacturers. This would also apply to glyphosate, a herbicide linked to cancer and capable of destroying nearly all types of vegetation.

Arguments of the European Commission and farmers

The European Commission explained that it seeks to reduce costs, simplify the work of regulators and support farmers’ competitiveness. It said there were chronic delays and bottlenecks in procedures for approving new, more sustainable plant protection products.

In May, 19 food associations, including the organization CropLife Europe, stated that complex administrative procedures and lengthy product approvals leave farmers without effective means to combat pests, weeds and plant diseases. Italian Member of the European Parliament Herbert Dorfmann also noted that years-long delays in authorizing new products, including more environmentally friendly ones, force farmers to rely on old substances or do without them.

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Warnings from scientists

More than 500 experts from EU countries signed an open letter in September demanding that the European Parliament suspend consideration of the new rules and conduct an independent assessment of their impact on health and the environment. On October 7, UN human rights experts also supported calls for a full review of whether the changes conflict with the EU’s international human rights obligations, particularly regarding agricultural workers and children.

Environmentalists stress that pesticides may persist in the environment, contaminate water, degrade soil quality, contribute to biodiversity loss and harm animals in food chains. According to a study conducted in five European countries between 2014 and 2021, residues of at least two pesticides were found in 84% of urine samples from children and adults.

Salomé Roynel, a representative of Pesticide Action Network Europe, noted that periodic reviews have made it possible to ban 56 active substances in the EU since 2011. They include the insecticide chlorpyrifos, which was used in orchards and on vegetable and grain crops and was linked to harmful effects on children’s brain development.

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