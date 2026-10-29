The European Commission has rejected a request by the defense ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for €500 million in additional support for drone defense on the EU’s eastern flank. Instead, the European Commission suggested that the Baltic states use the loan opportunities provided by the SAFE instrument, ERR News reports.

Request for an integrated system

The defense ministers of the three countries sent their request at the end of September. The letter was classified, but Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas told Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT that Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania sought to combine drone detection systems, artificial intelligence technologies and interception capabilities into a single integrated air defense system.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Proposal to use SAFE

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius told LRT that the European Commission had already sent a response but could not provide the additional funding requested by the Baltic states. He noted that one possible option was to secure additional funds through SAFE.

The Security Action for Europe, or SAFE, instrument was launched last year to provide €150 billion in concessional loans for defense procurement in the EU. According to Kubilius, €21 billion remained after the first call under the mechanism, and a new call is planned to be announced soon.

Read us on