In Brussels, Belgium, the European Commission is exploring the possibility of directing part of the revenue from the global tax mechanism for multinational companies to finance the EU’s next seven-year budget. Politico reports, citing four diplomats familiar with the course of the discussions.

The initiative could help European Union countries agree on new EU-wide sources of budget revenue. European Council President António Costa is urging member states to approve such payments in order to reduce their national contributions to the bloc’s budget. Under the latest proposal, its total amounts to €1.82 trillion.

Disputes over new revenue

Budget negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year, and EU governments have still not reached an agreement on five proposed new taxes. The European Commission estimates their potential revenue at €65 billion annually.

One of the least popular options has been the CORE corporate levy, which provides for a fixed payment by companies with revenue exceeding €100 million. According to the publication, this option faces particularly strong opposition in Germany.

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According to two diplomats, French President Emmanuel Macron supported the idea of transferring part of the tax revenue from large multinational companies to the EU budget during the October leaders’ summit. Supporters of the approach believe it could receive more political backing than CORE because it concerns companies’ profits rather than their revenue.

Minimum tax mechanism

The 2021 tax agreement of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development requires EU countries to apply a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% to large multinational companies with annual turnover exceeding €750 million. Countries where the rate is lower than this level must levy an additional tax on large foreign companies.

These funds currently go to national budgets. According to diplomats, EU capitals may transfer part of this revenue to the bloc’s budget. This could affect, in particular, Ireland and the Netherlands, which have low corporate rates and receive significant sums from the additional tax. According to Bloomberg, the Netherlands collected €449 million in such revenue in 2026.

Costa’s team and the European Commission are considering this option ahead of bilateral consultations with EU countries. Costa plans to assess governments’ positions before the EU leaders’ summit scheduled for November 26–27.

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