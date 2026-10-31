The European Commission stated that the Polish authorities must ensure that the Constitutional Tribunal can operate in accordance with Poland’s Constitution and taking into account the relevant case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union. European Commission spokesperson Luisa Boge said this, RMF24 reports.

European Commission’s position

According to Boge, the European Commission is closely monitoring the latest developments surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. She also stated that appointing eight new members of the tribunal falls within the Sejm’s constitutional powers. According to her, this was confirmed by the Venice Commission in its opinion of October 13, 2026.

The spokesperson added that on May 5, 2026, the European Court of Human Rights applied interim measures. They obliged the competent Polish authorities not to prevent judges appointed by the Sejm in March 2026 from taking office and performing judicial duties.

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Dispute surrounding the tribunal

The crisis in the Constitutional Tribunal emerged after the announcement of a suspension of the duties of tribunal president Bogdan Święczkowski and vice-president Bartosz Sochański. Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who was elected by the current Sejm, was recognized as leading the institution’s work.

After that, tensions and demonstrations arose near the tribunal building, and police arrived at the scene. Polish President Karol Nawrocki interrupted a flight to Senegal and arrived at the Constitutional Tribunal building at night. The sides describe the course of the incident inside the building differently. After leaving it, the president announced urgent consultations with parliamentary forces, stating that the constitutional order had been violated. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in an address, called these events an attack on the tribunal and its judges.

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