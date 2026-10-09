Against the backdrop of a European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, the European Commission said that Ukraine's financial and military needs for 2026 are fully covered. At the same time, Brussels refused to accelerate already promised payments: the gap is planned to be closed through the reallocation of resources and coordinated contributions with additional conditions for Kyiv, The Hindu reports.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned partners at the end of August about a shortfall of around €27 billion in the 2026 defense budget. This amount concerns only defense spending, while the International Monetary Fund estimated Ukraine's overall needs for 2026–2027 at approximately €137 billion.

Conditions for payments

Ukraine asked the EU to transfer early part of the funds provided under the existing €90 billion instruments. In a letter at the beginning of October, European Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Marta Kos informed the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada that there would be no early transfer.

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To receive approximately €34 billion still due to be paid in 2026, Ukraine must abolish the VAT exemption for small parcels, introduce taxation of income on digital platforms, including OLX, Airbnb and Bolt, and strengthen oversight of politically exposed persons. The publication calls the latter requirement a direct anti-corruption safeguard.

Reforms and frozen assets

The main support instrument is the Ukraine Facility, which has been in effect since March 2024 and provides for more than €50 billion in grants and loans for 2024–2027. Payments are tied to the Ukraine Plan, which includes reforms in the areas of the rule of law and anti-corruption. In May, the European Council allocated nearly €2.8 billion under the seventh tranche, although Kyiv had completed 11 of the 20 required steps; according to Kyiv Post, cited by The Hindu, around 15 indicators were overdue.

At the European Council meeting, a plan to mobilize around €210 billion in frozen Russian assets for a so-called reparations loan to Ukraine is also being considered. Most of these assets are held at the Belgian depository Euroclear. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the aggressor state, has filed a lawsuit against the depository for approximately €196 billion.

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