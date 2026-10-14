In Brussels, Belgium, European Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefčovič defended proposals under the Made in EU initiative, saying they are intended to strengthen the European Union's competitiveness and help it adapt to changes in global trade. He said this after a high-level EU-Türkiye dialogue attended by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Anadolu Agency reports.

Differences over participants

According to Šefčovič, the proposals are currently going through the regular legislative procedure, with consideration in the European Parliament and the Council of the EU. He stressed that their goal is to make Europe stronger, more competitive and better prepared for volatility in global trade.

The initiative has exposed differences among member states over which countries should be covered by its rules. France supports an EU-only approach. Germany advocates extending participation to reliable trading partners, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan; Türkiye could potentially be among such countries.

Šefčovič linked the preparation of the proposals to changing global trade conditions. He expressed concern about an influx of goods onto the European market and suspicions that some trade practices may not have complied with World Trade Organization rules. The EU, he said, is seeking new mechanisms to respond to state subsidies, trade distortions and other challenges while maintaining its commitment to free and fair trade.

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Customs cooperation with Türkiye

The European Commissioner also reported progress in addressing issues related to Türkiye's TAREKS import control system. Ankara has introduced several measures to increase the system's transparency and make it easier for EU exporters to use.

The sides agreed on the Mutual Recognition Agreement for Authorized Economic Operator programmes, which was published in the Official Journal of the EU. It provides for mutual recognition of reliable trade participants, which is expected to speed up border procedures for their goods.

Ankara's position

Ömer Bolat said that Türkiye should be fully integrated into the EU's new industrial strategies. He emphasized the interconnection of the sides' economies and supply chains, formed over three decades of the Customs Union's operation, particularly in the automotive sector. Bolat called on the EU to consider Türkiye from the outset as a partner country or an equivalent partner in the proposed Industrial Acceleration Act and the Made in EU initiative.

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