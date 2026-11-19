Ukraine’s European allies will gather in Berlin on November 19 for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The timing of the talks was chosen so that European partners could quickly coordinate a joint response to any statements following the conclusion of Donald Trump’s talks in China.

Leaders from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Italy, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, will participate in the meeting of the “coalition of the willing.”

According to German officials, the main topic will be reaffirming commitments to provide reliable and legally binding security guarantees for Ukraine. These guarantees are to take effect following a ceasefire.

Why is the meeting being held today?

A few hours before the Berlin talks, Trump is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Ukraine may be among the topics of discussion.

The summit in Shenzhen has heightened European countries’ fears that decisions regarding the war and the continent’s future could be made without their involvement.

German officials explained that the timing of the Berlin meeting was chosen so that Ukraine’s allies could quickly coordinate a response to any announcements from China.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the talks would provide an opportunity to discuss the diplomatic process with Witkoff and Kushner and to obtain details about Trump’s meetings.

“Ukraine clearly states its commitment to peace, and we always work constructively,” he emphasized.

Allies Prepare Aid for

Ukraine British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that the meeting will demonstrate the steadfastness of European support for Ukraine.

According to him, the allies are “more united than ever in their desire to ensure a just and lasting peace that will put an end to this senseless war.”

The United Kingdom is also expected to announce new details of its aid package for Ukraine. It will include long-range drones capable of striking deep into Russian territory, as well as reconnaissance and logistics drones.

Reuters notes that European countries, which provide the bulk of aid to Ukraine, have largely remained on the sidelines of Washington’s negotiations with Moscow. Last week, they sent representatives to Abu Dhabi, but the Kremlin stated that it had not approved European participation in subsequent rounds.

This was reported with reference to Reuters.

As a reminder, Kushner and Witkoff traveled to Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

Earlier, Kushner had announced the next round of talks.

After talks with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy.

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