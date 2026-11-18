Ukraine’s European allies doubt that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is truly interested in ending the war. Despite this, European countries continue to participate in the negotiation process, fearing that if it fails, U.S. President Donald Trump might strike a deal with the Kremlin on his own and turn his back on Kyiv and its European partners.

According to the publication, skepticism about Moscow’s intentions is shared even by some representatives selected to participate in the negotiations on behalf of Europe. European officials who were on the sidelines of the trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia in Abu Dhabi believe that the negotiation process could end without results or break down again.

At the same time, a new date for the next round of face-to-face talks has not yet been set.

Some European observers fear that if diplomatic efforts fail, Donald Trump may strike a separate deal with Vladimir Putin, leaving the interests of Ukraine and Europe sidelined. According to Politico, it is precisely this risk that is compelling Europeans to remain engaged in the negotiations.

“Putin is currently interested in neither a ceasefire nor peace. He believes that continuing the war will bring him more benefits than a truce. This is the fundamental problem,” noted Fredrik Wesslau of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

As the publication emphasizes, the doubts of European officials demonstrate that, despite attempts to resume the peace process and ongoing discussions regarding Europe’s representation, the future of the negotiations remains largely beyond the control of European countries.

Last week, representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy, as well as delegates from the European Council and the European Commission, arrived in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. However, they did not participate directly in the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

According to European officials, during the meetings, the Russian side showed no willingness to make concessions.

Leaders of European Union member states agreed that, should an invitation to the talks be received, the region would be represented by five European countries, as well as a group of experts from the EU headquarters in Brussels.

Representatives from the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, the European Council, and the European Commission have expressed skepticism about the Kremlin’s true intentions.

The British government emphasized that Ukraine has repeatedly confirmed its readiness for a peaceful settlement, while Russia has rejected proposals for a full or partial ceasefire and continued to attack the civilian population and energy infrastructure.

“Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated the seriousness of its intentions regarding peace, while Russia has time and again rejected proposals for a full or partial ceasefire, all the while continuing its attacks on civilians and Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Russia could end this war today,” said a British government spokesperson.

A German diplomat, who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity, suggested that Putin is participating in the negotiations primarily because of his desire to reach agreements with Trump.

“In reality, the Russians don’t want negotiations—they want to win the war,” the source told Politico.

Despite their distrust of Moscow, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France—along with representatives from other European countries and NATO—are preparing for their first official face-to-face talks with Russia.

According to two European officials, one reason for participating in this process is concern over the Kremlin’s excessive demands. In particular, Moscow may insist on halting NATO expansion and restructuring the security system on the European continent in line with its own interests.

Additional concern in the European Union is being caused by Donald Trump’s planned face-to-face meetings this week with Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

European officials fear that during these meetings, the leaders may discuss or effectively determine the future security architecture in Europe without the participation of the Europeans themselves.

“There are also concerns about what the American side actually wants. Of course, we need their involvement; otherwise, the war cannot be stopped. But at the same time, we must be certain that this involvement is aimed at putting pressure on Russia, not on Ukraine,” noted one European official.

Representatives of the U.S. presidential administration believe that Russia’s concerns about the future of European security are a perfectly legitimate topic for discussion within the framework of the peace process regarding Ukraine.

European officials currently agree with this approach but insist that the top priority must be ending the war, not reevaluating NATO’s future.

At the same time, there is a risk that this issue will cause a rift among Ukraine’s European allies and lead to public disagreements over the negotiation strategy. Such a development could negatively affect the positions of Kyiv’s partners.

Fredrik Wesslau believes that due to fundamental differences, the scope for agreements between Europe and Russia remains extremely limited. Therefore, some European representatives view participation in the negotiations more as a way to minimize potential negative consequences.

“Europeans—as, indeed, do Ukrainians—are participating in this ‘theater of negotiations,’ trying to demonstrate their constructive approach to the Americans so as not to alienate or anger Trump. The goal is to ensure that, should the negotiations fail, the blame falls on Russia, not on Europe or Ukraine,” explained Vesslau.

The negotiation process to end Russia’s war against Ukraine continues with the mediation of the United States. One of the recent rounds of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

The parties reported progress on humanitarian issues and an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange. However, they were unable to reach fundamental agreements on ending the war.

The territorial issue remains one of the main stumbling blocks. In particular, Moscow is demanding that all of the Donbas region be handed over to it, a demand Kyiv refuses to accept.

Politico reports this, citing assessments by Ukraine’s allies, who have spoken about the situation both publicly and during closed-door discussions.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian negotiating team held talks with representatives of the U.S. and European countries regarding ending the war. U.S. Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner joined the negotiations.

Russia refused to allow representatives from European countries to participate in negotiations on ending the war against Ukraine. This was stated by Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Earlier, U.S. representatives reported that the parties had allegedly agreed to involve Europe in the negotiation process.

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