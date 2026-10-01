In Strasbourg, France, the European Parliament has launched an internal investigation into a fake email presented as a message from European People’s Party MEP Andrzej Halicki. The email contained disparaging assessments of the work of Portuguese MEP Sebastião Bugalho ahead of the election of vice-chairs of the EPP Group, Politico Europe reports.

Parliament confirms forgery

A European Parliament spokesperson said the institution’s services had confirmed that the email was not authentic. According to the spokesperson, Parliament is in contact with Halicki to determine how best to conduct the investigation and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Halicki said that he was not the author of the message. He asked the European Parliament to contact the Belgian authorities regarding an investigation, calling himself a victim of shameful accusations based on fake emails. Bugalho’s office said it would not comment on the forged correspondence.

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Vote in the EPP Group

According to four Politico Europe sources present at the closed meeting, EPP Group Chair Manfred Weber informed its MEPs about the investigation on Monday. EPP MEP Pedro López de Pablo also said that the group had been informed that an investigation was underway.

The vote for 10 vice-chair positions in the EPP Group is scheduled for Tuesday. Twelve MEPs, including Bugalho and Halicki, are competing for these positions.

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