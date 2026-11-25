On Wednesday, November 25, the European Parliament finally approved the European Union’s annual budget for 2027, with total commitments of 199.7 billion euros and payments of 211.5 billion euros, with 406 votes in favor (184 members voted against, and 69 abstained).

Separately, the budget allocates 650 million euros for servicing the debt under the Loan to Support Ukraine, while the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission jointly provided for the possibility of covering these expenditures in 2027 through a special instrument, the “Loan in Support of Ukraine.”

The total volume of planned financial commitments will amount to 0.99% of the EU’s gross national income, which, according to the general rapporteur on budget issues, Nils Ušakovs, makes this budget the smallest in the Union’s modern history. At the same time, compared to the European Commission’s initial proposal, lawmakers secured an additional 300 million euros in funding for their own priorities—specifically, for the EU’s southern and eastern neighborhoods (+39 million euros), humanitarian aid (+30 million euros), border management and migration (+30 million euros), transport and energy networks (+22.5 million euros), the “Horizon Europe” research program (+21.5 million euros), the Erasmus+ education program (+14 million euros), civil protection (+13.5 million euros), military mobility (+10 million euros), as well as climate and environmental protection (+10 million euros).

A corresponding statement was published on the European Parliament’s website.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, called on European leaders to reach an agreement on the bloc’s seven-year budget by the end of the year. The French president stated that after January, there will be no political leeway left to reach an agreement.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that he does not support the idea of linking the European Union’s budget to financial aid for Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that he does not consider such an approach to be blackmail.

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