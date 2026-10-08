The European Parliament on Thursday backed a resolution calling on EU member states to strengthen efforts to counter the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood movement and consider adding individuals and organisations linked to it to terrorist lists. The document was supported by 381 lawmakers, while 167 voted against it, The National reports.

What the resolution provides for

The resolution calls on EU countries to provide information that would make it possible to assess the leadership and structures of the Muslim Brotherhood movement, as well as determine whether they should be classified as terrorist. The European Commission is also asked to prepare a comprehensive overview of cases in which EU funds were received by individuals or entities linked to the movement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The European Parliament’s position

In the document, the European Parliament expressed deep concern over the influence strategies that, in lawmakers’ view, are used by the Muslim Brotherhood and its supporters. The movement was described as a political project based on the priority of religious norms over common law, which, according to parliamentarians, is incompatible with democratic principles, the rule of law and equality of citizens.

The European Parliament does not have independent powers to make such decisions, but its resolution may increase pressure on other EU institutions. The largest parliamentary force, the centre-right European People’s Party, said that the EU should not fund Islamists and called on the Council of the EU to place individuals and organisations linked to the movement on terrorist lists where the rules allow this.

Read us on