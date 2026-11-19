The leadership of the European People's Party (EPP) has decided to suspend the membership of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which is linked to former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. This decision was made due to the party’s close cooperation with Russia, its refusal to support sanctions against Moscow, and concerns regarding its adherence to democratic principles.

The party is now one step away from being fully expelled from Europe’s largest center-right alliance.

According to the publication, the decision was made on Wednesday, November 18, following the Serbian Progressive Party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections in late October 2026. The election results led to the ouster of Vučić, who had served as Serbia’s president for nine years.

However, the EPP leadership’s decision still needs to be approved by the alliance’s Political Assembly. Its meeting is scheduled for December 7–8.

Once the decision is finalized, the Serbian Progressive Party will have one year to implement reforms and meet the requirements of its European partners. If the party does not change course within the specified timeframe, it faces expulsion from the EPP.

Currently, the SNS holds associate member status in the European People’s Party, as Serbia is not a member of the European Union.

One of the main demands is to end the party’s political alignment with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Specifically, Vucic’s party is being required to sever ties with the Russian party “United Russia,” which supports the Kremlin’s political course.

In addition, the Serbian Progressive Party must support the European Union’s sanctions against Russia. This would represent a significant shift from its previous position, which called for maintaining close relations with Moscow.

The demands of European center-right parties also concern relations with China. The SNS is expected to distance itself from the Chinese government and reaffirm its commitment to European integration.

The EPP has paid particular attention to the Serbian party’s stance on war crimes. In particular, Vucic’s political party is being urged to stop glorifying Ratko Mladic, who was convicted of war crimes during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to Politico, state support for Mladić’s funeral was one of the key factors influencing the decision of European politicians.

The report described this event as a turning point for many members of the European People’s Party. It heightened concerns about the SNS’s political course and its attitude toward European democratic principles.

At the same time, the concerns regarding the Serbian political party extend beyond foreign policy and historical memory.

The European People’s Party also demands that the SNS cooperate more actively with civil society organizations and make specific commitments to strengthening media freedom.

Another condition is ensuring a peaceful transfer of power to the “Student List” party, which won the parliamentary elections in late October.

This was reported with reference to Politico.

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