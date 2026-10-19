European governments are expanding contacts with the Taliban administration in Afghanistan regarding the deportation of migrants, diplomatic representation and economic assistance, although they do not formally recognize it.

Negotiations without official recognition

This was reported by France 24, citing an investigation by Elian Peltier, The New York Times bureau chief in Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to him, on paper European governments do not recognize the Taliban administration, but in practice they meet with its representatives much more often than is publicly known.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conditions of return to Afghanistan

The outlet notes that such contacts demonstrate a contradiction between the diplomatic non-recognition of the Taliban administration and the political necessity of engaging with it.

The report also focuses on the situation of Afghans deported from EU countries. According to France 24, they return to Afghanistan amid an economic crisis, where very few opportunities remain for them. The report discusses deportations and the conditions to which people return.

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