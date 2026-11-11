EU leaders are unlikely to agree on appointing a single representative for negotiations to end Russia’s war against Ukraine at the informal summit in Dublin on November 13.

According to the publication, an official EU spokesperson doubts that such a decision will be made in the coming days.

At the same time, European Council President António Costa plans to discuss with the leaders Europe’s role in the negotiation process, taking into account the meetings in Abu Dhabi.

Consultations on appointing a special envoy have been ongoing since early 2025, but EU countries have yet to reach an agreement.

Source: Deutsche Welle (DW)

As a reminder, Arakhamia suggested that peace between Ukraine and Russia could be achieved by the end of 2026.

Prior to that, following talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace.

Earlier, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place in Abu Dhabi: key takeaways.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the Abu Dhabi talks.

Read us on