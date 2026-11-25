European Union leaders expect to make a final decision on a new €45 billion loan for Ukraine and to approve the bloc’s multiannual budget for 2028–2034 during the summit on December 17–18, according to informed European diplomats.

Although these issues will already be discussed at a special summit on November 26–27, the EU views the December meeting as a key and potentially final opportunity to agree on long-term financing before the presidential election in France in April 2027.

A new €45 billion loan is intended to supplement the €90 billion support program approved in late 2025; however, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria are seeking to opt out of contributing to its financing. A compromise under consideration would involve these four countries contributing solely to covering Ukraine’s budgetary needs without participating in military aid, but German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insists that all 27 EU member states participate and is threatening to block the next seven-year budget if they do not.

At the same time, the draft EU multiannual financial framework for 2028–2034 allocates €100 billion for Ukraine, with the possibility of providing additional loans after 2027. Since between €55 billion and €65 billion of this amount may be used to service previous loans, European Council President António Costa has proposed allocating separate funding for interest payments in order to preserve the full planned amount of aid.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

On Wednesday, November 25, the European Parliament finally approved the European Union’s annual budget for 2027, with total commitments of 199.7 billion euros and payments of 211.5 billion euros, with 406 votes in favor (184 members voted against, and 69 abstained). The budget also includes a separate allocation of 650 million euros for debt service on the Loan to Support Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, called on European leaders to reach an agreement on the bloc’s seven-year budget by the end of the year. The French president stated that after January, there will be no political room left to reach an agreement.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that he does not support the idea of linking the European Union budget to financial aid for Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that he does not consider this approach to be blackmail.

Read us on