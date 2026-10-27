F-16s will be able to carry a hypersonic missile developed by former SpaceX engineers

The American startup Castelion has received contract amendments from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) that allow it to begin integrating the Blackbeard hypersonic missile onto F-16 fighter jets. The next step will be to prepare the missile for use on these fighter jets.

The American company Castelion has received an amendment to its existing contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL). This amendment allows the company to begin work on mounting the Blackbeard hypersonic missile on the F-16 fighter jet. The company announced this on October 26. Castelion had previously worked on this missile for the U.S. Navy and Army.

“Castelion has received an amendment to its existing contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory to begin integrating Blackbeard with the F-16. We are grateful to the Air Force for their trust,” the company wrote on X.

Castelion did not disclose the cost of this amendment, how long the work will take, or when the first launch of the missile from an F-16 might occur. The U.S. Air Force did not comment on the award.

Blackbeard is designed to fly at speeds exceeding Mach 5 and maneuver within the atmosphere. This makes it harder to intercept than a ballistic missile, which follows a predictable trajectory. Castelion aims to produce this missile inexpensively and in large quantities. The company was founded in 2022 by former SpaceX engineers and is based in Torrance, California. It is building a factory in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, which is expected to produce 500 missiles per year.

In September, the AFRL increased the value of its existing contract with Castelion by $16.4 million, bringing the total to $37.2 million. The contract covers a low-cost, long-range, mass-produced rocket and runs through June 2028. Castelion has not specified whether the new amendment is specifically related to this contract.

What is known about Blackbeard’s collaboration with the U.S. Navy and Army

The U.S. Navy is the most active user of the missile. In April, it allocated $105 million to integrate Blackbeard onto the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and conduct combat testing in the Indo-Pacific region.

In June, they ordered 50 missiles for early operational use. In August, they allocated nearly $90 million to transition the missile into the formal weapons program, specifically with features designed to accelerate sales to allies. In September, the Navy placed its first production order, worth up to $200 million, for 444 missiles.

In October 2025, the U.S. Army was awarded a contract for a ground-based version of the missile that can be launched from a HIMARS system.

The F-16 is significantly more widespread than the Super Hornet. It is the most numerous fighter jet in the U.S. Air Force and is also used by more than two dozen other countries. Castelion did not specify whether the current work includes export versions of the F-16.

This was reported with reference to a statement by Castelion on the social media platform X.

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