In the United Kingdom, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said that candidates from his party would not be prevented from standing for election solely because they liked social media posts by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Politico reports.

Farage's position

Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, Farage said that liking Robinson's posts was “not to my liking,” but he would not ban people from representing Reform UK because of it. According to him, the party must not end up in a world of “cancel culture.”

Farage added that the party's response would depend on the content of a particular post. He also said that Reform UK vets candidates and, he claimed, scrutinizes local council candidates more thoroughly than any other political party.

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Criticism of candidate vetting

Reform UK has faced criticism over its candidate-vetting procedures since Farage returned as party leader in 2024. An undercover ITV investigation found that the vetting process prompted candidates to delete social media accounts containing support for Robinson before applying.

Tommy Robinson has several criminal convictions. He is currently on trial on two charges of stalking two journalists, causing fear of violence. He denies the charges.

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