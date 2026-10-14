In the United Kingdom, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said that charities and volunteers who help asylum seekers reach the country should potentially face criminal prosecution. He said this in an interview with right-wing American podcaster Benny Johnson, The Guardian reports.

Statement on prosecution

Farage did not specify which organisations should be targeted by such prosecution. He said that non-governmental organisations and taxpayer-funded bodies had allegedly “enabled criminality”.

During the conversation, the politician described the arrival of asylum seekers in small boats as an “invasion” by people who, he said, could cause significant harm to the country. He also made claims about threats that, in his view, migration poses to European states.

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Criticism of the RNLI

Farage and other Reform UK representatives had previously criticised the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, or RNLI. Among other things, the organisation rescues asylum seekers in the English Channel, although this accounts for only a small part of its rescue work.

Farage had previously called the RNLI a “taxi service for migrants”. According to the publication, the organisation has also faced a campaign of intimidation over rescuing people in the channel. A Reform UK representative, commenting on Farage’s new remarks, said they “speak for themselves”.

Other statements by the politician

In the interview, Farage also repeatedly raised the subject of Muslims among asylum seekers arriving in the United Kingdom. Separately, he suggested that five British citizens who were detained near RAF Fairford air base at the end of the previous month and later released on bail may have been conducting a “rehearsal” ahead of a terrorist attack on British forces.

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