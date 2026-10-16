The FBI and the US cyber agency CISA urged US election officials and the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent text messages and emails ahead of the midterm elections scheduled for next month. Channel NewsAsia reports from Washington.

Attempts to steal data

In a joint warning released on Friday, CISA and the FBI said hackers may try to disrupt the midterm elections through fake messages and emails. Such messages may be aimed at stealing passwords or other confidential data.

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Targets of cybercriminals

The warning states that election officials, candidates and their political organizations are attractive targets for malicious cybercriminals. It also says that AI enables malicious actors to make fake emails and text messages look and sound more convincing.

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