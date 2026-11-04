After the US midterm elections, false claims about election fraud spread on social media, including allegations that more than 20,000 fake ballots in favor of the Democratic Party had allegedly been found in Houston. In a written statement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation called this information false and said it had conducted no election-related operation, Deutsche Welle reports.

The images did not support the claim

A post viewed more than 400,000 times used three images that did not support the claim of a raid in Texas. A photo of an FBI vehicle was taken during another operation — a raid on an election warehouse in Fulton County, Georgia, during which ballots from the 2020 election were seized this year. The vehicle bears the inscription FBI Atlanta.

Another image showed a warehouse facility in Houston, but it came from the website of the company Public Storage. The third photo showed ballots bearing the inscription of the San Francisco Department of Elections for the city and county, which was also unrelated to the alleged operation in Texas.

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Claims about interpreters and NBC graphics

Another viral post concerned a video from a polling station in Lewiston, Maine. A right-wing media outlet claimed that footage showing a man helping voters fill out ballots allegedly indicated a coordinated attempt to steal the election. However, state law allows a voter who cannot read or complete a ballot because of a physical disability, illiteracy, or religious beliefs to ask another person for assistance. The secretary of state's office told a local outlet that it had received no credible reports of fraud by interpreters.

DW also reviewed fabricated graphics styled as an NBC broadcast, which attributed words to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton about an allegedly unfair election result. According to the outlet, Paxton congratulated James Talarico on his victory and said he would pray for his success for Texas and the country. Other fake graphics circulated fabricated results claiming Republican victories in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

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