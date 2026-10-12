In the Gaza Strip in Palestine, farmer Kamel Baraka from Deir al-Balah told Anadolu Agency that olive tree yields had fallen by 70–80% compared with pre-war levels. He cited damage to agricultural land, shortages of fertilizers and irrigation water, as well as limited access to some groves, as the reasons.

According to Baraka, a tree that produced around 100 kilograms of olives before the war now yields only 20–30 kilograms. The season, which was previously an important source of income for farmers, traders, and workers, now provides many families with only part of the supplies they need.

Limited access to groves

Baraka said that significant areas of olive groves in the eastern part of central Gaza remain inaccessible to farmers, including areas east of Salah al-Din Street and near the so-called yellow line. According to the agency’s description, this notional line divides areas in the east of the Strip controlled by the Israeli army from territories west of it, where Palestinians can move.

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Farmers from Deir al-Balah, Bureij, and Maghazi face difficulties accessing lands that were previously important for olive production. The available land west of Salah al-Din Street, Baraka said, is insufficient to meet local residents’ needs for olive oil and olives.

Costs have tripled

Farmers are also facing rising costs for transporting and processing the harvest. According to Baraka, the cost of pressing olives has increased approximately threefold compared with the pre-war period. Additional problems include shortages of olive oil storage containers, fertilizers, labor, and irrigation water.

On July 13, Gaza’s Ministry of Agriculture estimated the agricultural sector’s war-related losses at more than $3 billion: $1.49 billion in direct damage and $1.59 billion in indirect losses. According to the ministry, 158,909 dunams out of 182,247 dunams of agricultural land have been damaged, or about 87% of their total area.

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