The final trailer for the movie *Avengers: Doomsday* racked up 563 million views in the first 24 hours after its premiere. This made it the second most-viewed movie trailer in a 24-hour period.

At the same time, the trailer set an all-time Disney record, becoming the company’s most-viewed trailer in history.

According to published data, the trailer surpassed the film’s previous teaser, which was viewed 503 million times in its first 24 hours. It also surpassed the trailer for “Deadpool and Wolverine,” which premiered during the 2024 Super Bowl and garnered 365 million views, including television viewership.

The top spot in the rankings is currently held by the trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” It garnered 718.6 million views in the first 24 hours after its release.

At the same time, the final trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” surpassed the view count of the final trailer for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” by more than three times. The latter was viewed 131 million times in its first 24 hours.

According to the publication, the promotional campaign for *Avengers: Endgame* has already garnered approximately 3.3 billion views and 4.8 million mentions on social media. The tally includes the announcement of Robert Downey Jr.’s participation, the cast reveal, four character teasers, and the film’s trailers.

Within the first 24 hours of its release, the final trailer also garnered nearly one million mentions on social media. By this metric, it became the second most-discussed movie trailer since 2023.

This was reported with reference to The Times of India.

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