In the United States, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) took some of its systems offline following a cyber incident that resulted in unauthorized access to a limited portion of the agency’s systems. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a FinCEN representative.

Incident investigation

The US Department of the Treasury, together with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and third-party digital forensics specialists, is determining the scope and consequences of the incident.

FinCEN said taking the systems offline was a precautionary measure. The agency also provided exceptional relief from requirements for report filers who are unable to submit them due to the disruptions.

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Status of databases

Forensic analysis is ongoing. At the same time, according to a FinCEN representative, there is currently no evidence that databases related to the Bank Secrecy Act or beneficial ownership information databases have been compromised.

The report also notes that disruptions to technology, government, and other systems have become an increasing problem in recent months. This month in the United States, these included a nationwide aviation shutdown, a Microsoft outage that affected mail services, technical problems at several major banks, and a brief disruption to the National Security Agency’s network.

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