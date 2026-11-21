On the night of November 20–21, Finland temporarily restricted air and maritime traffic in part of the Gulf of Finland. The restrictions were imposed for security reasons and were lifted in the morning.

The Finnish Defense Forces explained that these measures were necessary to ensure the safety of bystanders and to enable authorities to respond to any drone attacks, if necessary.

At 7:43 a.m., all restrictions on air and maritime traffic were lifted.

This is not the first such incident in Finland. Similar restrictions have been imposed before, usually in connection with drone activity over Russian territory.

This was reported by the Finnish Army’s press service on the social media platform X.

According to RMF24, in the Black Sea, approximately 75 kilometers southeast of Cape Kaliakra, a maritime drone struck and sank the cargo ship Betul 8. The incident occurred on Monday morning in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu condemned the drone strikes on three commercial vessels near the country’s Black Sea coast. The vessels were attacked on Saturday evening and overnight near Sulina, a Romanian port where the Danube flows into the Black Sea.

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