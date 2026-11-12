Finland reported an attack on a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea — Reuters

On Thursday, November 12, the Finnish military reported that it had detected a strike on a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea the previous day. At the same time, Finnish officials noted that the security situation in the area remains stable.

It is noted that it is currently unknown whether there were any casualties or what exactly caused the strike.

Estonian media reported on Thursday that the vessel in question was a small ship of the Russian Navy, which subsequently returned to St. Petersburg.

“The Finnish Defense Forces detected … a strike on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland and monitored the situation as it unfolded,” a spokesperson for the Finnish Armed Forces said in a written statement.

The spokesperson added that Finland is not currently facing any immediate military threat. The Defense Forces declined to provide further details regarding the location or time of the incident, or how it was detected.

It should be noted that Ukraine has repeatedly sent waves of military drones toward the Leningrad Oblast in northwestern Russia, where St. Petersburg and the port of Ust-Luga are located — an important export hub on the Baltic Sea for goods such as oil and grain.

As previously reported, on the night of Wednesday, November 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck Russia’s second-largest port, Ust-Luga, near St. Petersburg, with drones.

This was reported by Reuters.

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