In Brazil, Senator and presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro did not give a direct answer to whether Justice of the Federal Supreme Court Cássio Nunes Marques should be investigated. The question concerned messages linked to banker Daniel Vorcaro and was asked on October 16 during an interview with TV Globo in Rio de Janeiro, The Rio Times reports.

Bolsonaro said that everyone must be subject to the law and that it must apply to everyone. He referred to Law No. 1,079 of 1950, which sets out grounds for impeachment, and said that a justice who breaks the law must be held accountable.

Messages on the banker’s phone

According to Poder360, messages were found on the phone of Banco Master founder Daniel Vorcaro mentioning a possible monthly payment of 500,000 Brazilian reals to the justice’s son, lawyer Kevin Marques. The source estimates this amount at approximately $99,000. There has been no court ruling on these messages.

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Nunes Marques said that he did not exchange messages with Vorcaro. After these messages emerged, he also recused himself from a court vote on opening an investigation into another Federal Supreme Court justice, Alexandre de Moraes.

Criticism of Moraes and the election

During the interview, Bolsonaro also accused Moraes of persecuting government opponents and politically supporting President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to Poder360, the candidate provided no evidence to support these claims.

Nunes Marques heads Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court, which is organizing the second round of the presidential election on October 25. He was appointed to the Federal Supreme Court by former President Jair Bolsonaro, Flávio Bolsonaro’s father. The candidate’s election platform provides for reducing the number of individual decisions by justices, reviewing the court’s authority to hear criminal cases against legislators, and restrictions on relatives of justices working as lawyers in cases before that court.

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