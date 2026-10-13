In Brussels, Belgium, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sent a letter to the leaders of all 27 EU member states, calling for stronger measures in response to illegal migration. The letter was sent ahead of the European Council summit in Brussels this week.

Measures to protect borders

The proposed steps include creating an emergency response mechanism for cases in which migration is used as an instrument of pressure, expanding the powers of the EU border agency Frontex, and increasing the rate of deportations from the EU.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As Politico Europe reports, von der Leyen said in the letter that Europe must prevent such threats and not compromise on the protection of its external borders. According to her, no state or non-state actor should use EU rules or values to destabilize the Union.

Crisis in Ceuta

The letter came after the migration crisis in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in the summer. According to the publication, about 70,000 migrants arrived in Ceuta from Morocco at that time. The proposed measures are to be taken into account during the migration discussion scheduled for Friday, the second day of the European Council summit.

Read us on