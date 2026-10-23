Von der Leyen accused Russia of escalating tensions in the Black Sea following an attack on a civilian vessel

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned yet another attack on a commercial vessel in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania and blamed Russia for it. One sailor was killed in the attack, and three other crew members are missing.

Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that attacks on civilian vessels pose a threat to innocent people and constitute a gross violation of international law.

“I am deeply concerned about yet another escalation by Russia in the Black Sea. A civilian vessel carrying Ukrainian and Azerbaijani crew members was struck off the coast of Romania,” she wrote.

The European Commission president also thanked the rescue workers who are continuing the search for the missing sailors.

“My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased sailor, as well as with the families of the three crew members who are still missing,” von der Leyen emphasized.

The President of the European Commission called the incident yet another example of Russia’s escalation in the Black Sea and expressed her support for the families of the deceased and the missing crew members.

The President of the European Commission wrote about this on the social media platform X.

On the morning of October 23, the merchant ship Khoryv sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania; according to preliminary reports, it may have been struck by a drone. There were 13 crew members on board, including 10 Ukrainian citizens and three Azerbaijani citizens.

The Croatian Seafarers’ Union is calling for the part of the Black Sea off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania to be declared a combat zone. This follows a drone attack on the commercial vessel Wine Trader, which resulted in several crew members going missing, including a Croatian citizen.

In Brussels, Belgium, NATO decided to strengthen its presence in the Black Sea with additional patrol aircraft, radar systems, and drones.

Bulgaria confirmed that a Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft is conducting reconnaissance missions over the Black Sea. Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated that the aircraft is conducting reconnaissance to identify potential threats following drone attacks on merchant ships in the region.

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