In July 2025, the Serbian government granted citizenship to 19-year-old Ali Kadyrov, the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, according to the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). RMF24 reports, citing the Balkan service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Passport under the surname Musaev

According to the Foundation, the Serbian passport was issued in the name of Ali Ramzanovich Musaev. The Serbian government’s decision was published in the official gazette. The document lists Ramzan as the new citizen’s father, while the other details provided, apart from the surname, correspond to information about Ali Kadyrov, the Foundation said.

The independent Russian outlet Agentstvo reported that Ali Kadyrov had previously officially changed his surname to Musaev in Chechnya. The Foundation also claims that other members of Ramzan Kadyrov’s family — two sons, a daughter and his wife — travelled abroad under this surname.

Travel and visa-free regime

According to the Foundation’s assessment, Ali Kadyrov travelled abroad more than 100 times under the surname Musaev. The organization said that he almost always used private jets, with Dubai being the most frequent destination.

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A Serbian passport entitles its holder to visa-free short-term travel to Schengen Area countries. Serbia is a candidate for EU membership but is neither a member of the European Union nor of the Schengen Area.

In October, the EU called on Serbia to stop accelerated or simplified grants of citizenship to nationals of countries that, in the bloc’s view, may pose security or illegal migration risks. Russia was named among such countries. According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 — the Russian Federation is an aggressor state — more than 300 Russian citizens have obtained Serbian citizenship through an accelerated procedure based on government decisions.

The Foundation appealed to the Serbian authorities to revoke the citizenship that, according to the organization, was granted to Kadyrov’s son.

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