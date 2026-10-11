The Nigeria Governors’ Forum plans to establish a National Nutrition Intervention Fund to support the implementation of the Nutrition 774 programme across all 774 local government areas in the country. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria, citing a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha.

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal announced the intention in Ethiopia while reading out the commitment of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum adopted in Addis Ababa. According to him, the fund is intended to encourage state-level leadership, increase domestic investment, reward effective programme implementation and promote measurable improvements in nutrition indicators.

The governors of the 36 states also declared their intention to announce a nationwide nutrition emergency as part of efforts to combat hunger.

Ethiopia’s experience

The commitment resulted from a three-day Nigeria-Ethiopia experience-sharing programme on nutrition leadership. The Nigerian delegation was led by Vice President Kashim Shettima. Participants studied, among other things, Ethiopia’s approaches to nutrition service delivery implemented under the Seqota Declaration.

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Lawal said the governors intend to strengthen domestic financing, enhance accountability at the local level and introduce a unified nutrition planning and budgeting system. According to him, the Nutrition 774 programme already incorporates many of the principles applied in Ethiopia, while the exchange of experience provided practical lessons for strengthening it.

Targeted measures in two states

The head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Muyi Aina, said the federal government would launch targeted measures in two states. They will be selected based on stunting levels, with clear targets set and cross-sectoral measures developed in line with needs.

According to Aina, relevant ministers and federal agencies, together with the governors, are to identify sectoral priorities and allocate responsibilities between levels of government. The plan also provides for costing the measures, co-financing and indicators to track progress. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Muhammad Pate said that the implementation of the commitments would be reported to the vice president through the National Council on Nutrition.

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