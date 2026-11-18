A Russian diver tried to lure an octopus out of its hiding place using a stick, but the stunt turned into a dangerous encounter. The sea creature attacked the man underwater, and one of its tentacles even ended up in the diver’s mouth.

As a result, the man had to fight for his life.

The incident occurred during a dive off the coast of Primorsky Krai in Russia. In the published video, the diver can be seen approaching an octopus hiding in a rock on the seafloor.

The diver used a stick to poke the sea creature, trying to dislodge it.

But the octopus took a defensive stance and released its black ink; then, realizing it couldn’t escape, it began clinging to the diver. The diver tried to pull it off his arm, but the octopus clung on even tighter and crawled up to his face, wrapping all eight arms around his neck.

The frightened diver desperately tried to fend off the octopus and swam with all his might toward the surface. There, the man tried to catch his breath, but this did not help him avoid further struggle.

Soon, the octopus began wrapping its tentacles around the diver’s torso and shoved them into his mouth. The man struggled with the sea creature for over a minute before he was finally able to free himself from its grip.

What happened to the octopus after that is unknown. At the end of the video, the diver was holding it in his fist.

The man’s actions outraged social media users.

“Fighting an octopus must be awful, but this guy, damn it, deserved it. Seriously, why would you poke one of nature’s smartest animals with a stick?” wrote one user in the comments below the video.

The Daily Star reports on this.

Defending itself against advances. Researchers filmed a video in which a female octopus throws sand at a male.

Video: An octopus with big ears was filmed off the coast of California

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