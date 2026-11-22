Photo: The Russian corvette *Mercury* sank after being hit by drones
The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s corvette *Mercury* sank near the quay wall of the Libyan port of Benghazi after being struck by unidentified drones. On November 22, a satellite captured images of the ship’s destruction.
According to a preliminary investigation by AP journalists, several Ukrainian naval drones were launched at the ship from a base controlled by the Ukrainian military in western Libya. During the attack, at least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two drones struck the ship itself. According to officials, Ukrainian drone specialists operated primarily from an airbase in the coastal city of Misrata, as well as from other military facilities in the capital, Tripoli, and the coastal city of Zawia.
The irreparable losses from the sinking of the corvette are estimated at approximately $250–350 million. This is a relatively new ship, launched in 2020 and commissioned into the Russian Navy only in 2023. The vessel was armed with eight missile launchers, air defense systems, and other weaponry.
Source: Associated Press.
On November 22 in Libya, a sanctioned cargo supply ship, the ASCALON, was struck by maritime drones. The ship was en route from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi, presumably carrying military equipment and technology for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”
A powerful explosion occurred in the Libyan port of Benghazi, followed by a massive fire, which likely destroyed the Russian Project 20380 “Steregushchy”-class missile corvette “Merkury.”
The cause of the explosion in Benghazi has not yet been disclosed, but Naval News notes previous successful operations against Russia-linked vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, in which Ukraine is reportedly involved: specifically, the sinking of the Ursa Major on December 23, 2024, and the destruction of the liquefied natural gas tanker Arctic Metagaz off the coast of Libya on March 3, 2026. At the same time, local authorities and the civil defense in Benghazi confirmed the morning explosion and fire at the naval base but claim that the incident occurred at an ammunition depot, not on a Russian warship.
In Libya, Ukrainian maritime drones destroyed the Russian corvette “Merkury,” estimated to be worth $250–350 million, which was launched in 2020 and commissioned into the fleet in 2023. According to a preliminary investigation into the attack, several drones were launched at the vessel from a base in western Libya; at least four of them were intercepted and destroyed, while two struck the ship, which was equipped with eight missile launchers and air defense systems; meanwhile, Ukrainian drone specialists were operating primarily at the Misrata airbase, as well as in Tripoli and Zawia.
Source: Associated Press.