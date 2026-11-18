During Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s speech in Shenzhen, China, a floral arrangement resembling a wreath was placed on the podium. Its appearance drew attention due to the different symbolic meanings of red flowers in Chinese and Russian cultures.

In Chinese culture, the color red is traditionally associated with joy, happiness, good fortune, and prosperity. It is widely used during festive occasions, particularly weddings and New Year’s celebrations.

In contrast, white and subdued dark colors predominate at funeral ceremonies in China. Red is usually avoided precisely because of its festive connotations.

In Russia, however, red flowers—especially carnations—are often used in mourning traditions. They are placed at monuments, memorials, and graves.

Therefore, the floral arrangement near Putin’s podium may evoke different associations depending on the cultural context. At the same time, there is no basis for claiming that it was deliberately placed as a reference to funeral symbolism.

On November 18, Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held two hours of talks in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The two leaders discussed economic cooperation and international issues ahead of a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

During the talks, Putin spoke about the development of cooperation between Moscow and Beijing. Xi Jinping, for his part, called the Russian dictator an old friend.

The meeting took place amid preparations for trilateral talks between the leaders of the U.S., China, and Russia.

Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The Il-96 aircraft carrying the head of the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—landed at Bao’an International Airport shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

At the summit in China on November 18, the Kremlin leader stated that European countries had been unable to adapt to the loss of access to the Russian market and cheap energy resources. In his view, this is leading to a weakening of Europe’s position and a reduction in its economic potential.

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