On November 19, France’s National Assembly will consider a Socialist Party proposal to legalize the status of approximately 300,000–400,000 foreigners working in the country without proper documents. The bill would allow people employed in France for more than six months to obtain legal status, Politico Europe reports.

The Socialists’ proposal

The initiative was introduced by Socialist MP Paul Christophle. The text of the proposal mentions the policy of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who chose to give foreigners legal opportunities to settle and work instead of trying to control migration flows.

Earlier this year, Spain began granting legal status to about half a million undocumented migrants. To do so, they had to prove that they had lived in the country for at least five months, had employment or a family connection to Spain, and had no criminal record.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Left-wing support and voting forecast

The initiative is expected to be supported by center-left presidential candidate Raphaël Glucksmann, who has already expressed support for it in an interview. The bill is likely to unite left-wing lawmakers, but resistance from center-right and far-right groups means that it may not be adopted.

A representative of Glucksmann’s campaign said that the discussion on migration should distinguish him from his center-right rival Édouard Philippe. Philippe believes that legalization programs should depend on a Europe-wide agreement. According to a Cluster17 poll commissioned by Politico, among Emmanuel Macron’s voters in the 2022 election, 29% plan to support Glucksmann and 49% Philippe.

Read us on