France ready to protect Saudi energy facilities — Anadolu Agency

France is ready to contribute, in a strictly defensive capacity, to protecting Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, including facilities in Yanbu and the East–West pipeline. The French Foreign Ministry stated this, Anadolu Agency reports.

Support after the attacks

France’s foreign ministry assured Saudi Arabia of its full solidarity amid the attacks. It also strongly condemned the attacks, which the ministry described as attacks by Yemen’s Houthis, and said they must stop.

Paris’s statement came after the Houthis in Yemen warned airlines on Monday that Saudi Arabia’s airspace could become a theatre of military operations. On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia reported three people killed in attacks on airports, including in the country’s capital, Riyadh.

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Maritime security

The French Foreign Ministry also stated that the international community has a shared interest in restoring maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and in strict compliance with international law.

France is participating in the European Union’s Aspides maritime security operation in the region. A ministry spokesperson did not specify which French resources are involved in the mission, but noted that Paris has supported it since its launch in February 2024 and will continue to do so depending on the regional security situation.

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