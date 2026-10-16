In Brussels, France and Germany failed to agree on a common position on future Made in Europe rules for the automotive sector, more flexible CO₂ emissions reduction requirements and the ban on internal combustion engines from 2035. As Politico Europe reports, the draft agreement was expected to be signed in the near future, but negotiations stalled on the evening of October 15.

A German government spokesperson said that no final agreement has yet been reached. According to the publication, the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the junior partner in the governing coalition, opposed the draft. The party is concerned that the document weakens important environmental targets.

Exchange of concessions

The draft envisaged that Germany would support stricter Made in Europe criteria for the automotive industry under the Industrial Accelerator Act. In exchange, the package included a proposal to ease requirements for internal combustion engines, which Berlin has sought for a long time.

Currently, the EU target provides for a 100% reduction in emissions from cars with internal combustion engines by 2035 compared with 2021 levels. At the same time, companies can receive up to a 10% easing through mechanisms such as compensations and investments. The Franco-German draft proposed lowering the baseline target to 90% and granting up to another 10% easing for investments in alternative fuels, which would mean a total reduction of 80%.

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Dispute over green steel

The document also provided for scrapping the requirement to invest in green steel. According to a Politico Europe source from an industry lobby, this deprives the steel industry of an important incentive, as carmakers would face no pressure to purchase such steel.

Separately, France and Germany proposed calculating the utility factor for hybrid cars based on laboratory data rather than actual usage figures, as required by the European Commission. Such an approach could allow carmakers to sell more plug-in hybrids while still meeting overall emissions reduction targets.

Regarding Made in Europe, the text applied to the 27 EU member states and provided for the possibility of extending these rules to the United Kingdom under certain conditions. Even if Paris and Berlin reach an agreement, the package must still be approved by other EU countries and the European Parliament.

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