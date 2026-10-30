France has imposed restrictions on Israeli defense companies ahead of the international naval exhibition Euronaval 2026, which will open on November 3 in Villepinte near Paris. Israeli participants will not be able to fully display offensive weapons, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Restrictions for exhibitors

The French government informed the exhibition organizers that it was introducing a “clearly defined and extremely restrictive framework” for non-governmental Israeli participants. Euronaval is described as the world’s largest exhibition of naval defense products.

Officials from Israel’s Ministry of Defense described the measures as part of a systemic policy aimed at removing Israeli defense technologies from the international arena, which, they said, is being pursued under the pretext of political considerations.

Elbit to present underwater drones

Elbit Systems said it will showcase its capabilities in the field of unmanned underwater vehicles at Euronaval for the first time. They were added to the company’s portfolio following its acquisition of International Submarine Engineering Ltd., a supplier of autonomous underwater systems that has delivered more than 250 underwater vehicles to customers in over 20 countries.

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Elbit plans to present its new solutions alongside the Seagull family of unmanned surface vessels and other developments from its maritime portfolio.

Previous restrictions

In October 2024, Israeli companies were initially banned from participating in Euronaval, but the Paris Commercial Court overturned the decision. At the Eurosatory exhibition in June, France prohibited official representation by the Israeli government and the establishment of an Israeli national pavilion, allowing companies to display only air defense systems or ballistic missile defense systems.

At the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget in June 2025, the booths of Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael, and Elbit Systems were cordoned off with black walls before the exhibition opened. Ahead of the next Paris Air Show in 2027, Israeli companies were also informed that they would not be provided with significant exhibition space due to limited availability.

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