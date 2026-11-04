France welcomed the Republicans' defeat in the U.S. congressional elections

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barro, speaking before the National Assembly, stated that the Democratic Party’s decisive victory in the U.S. midterm elections is “very good news for American democracy.”

The diplomat emphasized that the election results—which saw record-high voter turnout and have already been conceded by President Donald Trump—are indisputable. According to the French foreign minister, the vote has once again proven that in a democratic society, it is the people who determine their own history, not private interests or algorithms.

Source: Ukrinform.

The White House posted a message featuring Donald Trump following the Republicans’ defeat in the U.S. midterm elections. The photo of the president was captioned: “Reminder: Trump is still your president.” The post was accompanied by a phrase that Trump often uses in his own posts.

Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans blamed him for the party’s loss of its majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate following a series of Democratic victories in key states.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that the war with Iran was partly to blame for the Republican Party’s massive losses in the midterm elections. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he cited the Middle East conflict as one of the factors behind the election results and said he would do it again.

Yevhen Windman, a U.S. Representative from Virginia’s 7th Congressional District of Ukrainian descent, was re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

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