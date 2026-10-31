France has deployed 70,000 police officers and security personnel ahead of another round of Yellow Vest protests due to take place over the weekend. According to France 24, movement participants plan to return to the streets under the slogan Act III – Halloween.

Preparations for the protests

Enhanced security measures are being introduced following unrest and looting that occurred in recent weeks. The country is preparing for another weekend of possible unrest as the protest movement continues.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pressure on the government

The French government, which is facing a shortage of funds, is encountering growing grievances from society. The authorities have limited room for maneuver ahead of the elections while also trying to restore order. A burdensome debt also complicates the situation for the government, France 24 notes.

Read us on