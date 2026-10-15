France will develop the next-generation Avion de Combat du Futur (ACF) fighter under a national program following the termination of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project jointly pursued with Germany and Spain. The new aircraft is expected to carry out conventional combat missions from 2040, French Air and Space Force Chief of Staff Jérôme Bellanger said at a hearing of the National Assembly’s defense committee in Paris.

National ACF program

As Defense News reports, France is considering cooperation with other countries, but it will not be decisive for the aircraft’s development. France and Germany agreed to close FCAS in June after years of disputes over technical requirements and industrial control between Dassault Aviation and Airbus.

Bellanger noted that the work completed within FCAS will not be lost. This includes aircraft, drone, stealth, communications and combat-cloud technologies. France is also expected to continue working with Germany and other countries on the combat cloud, as interoperability among European manned platforms is important.

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Schedule for nuclear deterrence

According to Bellanger, the Rafale successor must be capable of carrying the ASN4G hypersonic nuclear cruise missile in 2050. This is why the aircraft must begin carrying out conventional missions in 2040. He also said that France plans to receive the Rafale F5 standard by 2035, with the first components of the future aircraft, including solutions for the engine, sensors and the Stratus RS missile for suppressing enemy air defenses.

Dassault Aviation CEO Éric Trappier previously stated that the company, together with engine manufacturer Safran and defense electronics company Thales, has all the necessary capabilities to create a next-generation fighter. In his assessment, development could cost less than €50 billion.

Unmanned systems

The French Air and Space Force also expects to receive its first long-range loitering munitions — MBDA’s Deluge drones — in summer 2027. They are intended to form the basis of the first squadron of bomber and reconnaissance drones. The military is simultaneously experimenting with interceptor drones and plans to form a separate squadron for such systems.

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