During a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, November 23, France’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Jérôme Bonafon, stated that the possibility of de-escalating the Russian-Ukrainian war is real, albeit a fragile one, and called on Moscow to choose between further escalation and confidence-building measures to launch a peaceful dialogue.

According to him, France, together with its partners, is ready for serious negotiations with Russia, with the participation of Ukraine and the United States, and the diplomat called the Ukrainian proposal to extend the model of the Oleshky operation to 15 additional areas an opportunity that the Russian side should seize.

Bonafon called for the implementation of a dual moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure and attacks on shipping in the Black Sea to protect the civilian population, restore freedom of navigation, and ensure global food security. He reported that since the beginning of the year, 40 sailors of various nationalities have died in the Black Sea and at least 300 civilian vessels have been attacked; and that the Black Sea grain volumes not exported between July and October could have fed 123 million people suffering from acute food shortages, particularly in Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen.

The head of the French mission expressed solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russian Federation’s targeted strikes on critical infrastructure—primarily energy infrastructure—noting that the Kremlin seeks to cause a humanitarian catastrophe this winter, in order to force Ukrainians to submit.

Source: Ukrinform.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs called on Russia at the UN to immediately cease attacks on Ukraine’s energy and food infrastructure and on civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

Latvia initiated an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following a Russian strike on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. Officials in Riga reported yet another Russian attack on the civilian population of Ukraine.

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