France allowed the tanker DF Peak, linked to the Russian shadow fleet, to leave Réunion Island after nearly six weeks of detention. The ship’s owner paid approximately $1 million because the tanker did not have a confirmed registration under the flag of any country. The vessel’s release was announced on November 26.

The DF Peak set sail from the Caribbean in September 2026 and was heading east. After passing the Cape of Good Hope, it was intercepted by French naval forces in the Indian Ocean. The vessel was located approximately 450 nautical miles south of Réunion Island, which lies east of Madagascar. The operation took place on October 12. French military personnel boarded the tanker to check its documents and determine under which country’s flag it was sailing.

The vessel’s documents indicated that it was flying the flag of Benin. However, during a check using the international Equasis database, the French authorities were unable to confirm its registration. The results of the inspection revealed that the DF Peak did not have a valid national registration. After being intercepted, the tanker was escorted by the military to Réunion. On October 14, the vessel was officially detained. The captain—a Chinese citizen—was taken into custody for failing to provide documents confirming the tanker’s nationality. The rest of the crew remained on board.

The owner paid approximately one million dollars

On November 24, a court in the French city of Saint-Denis heard the case against the tanker’s owner. The company was found guilty of failing to provide proof of the vessel’s nationality. The case was heard under a guilty plea procedure. According to The Maritime Executive, the owner was ordered to pay a fine of approximately $1 million. The funds have already been transferred to the account of the French agency that manages seized and confiscated assets.

At the same time, the Saint-Denis prosecutor’s office did not specify the exact amount of the penalty in its official statement. Baird Maritime, citing the local newspaper Le Quotidien de La Réunion, reported a fine of €1 million, which is approximately $1.1 million. In addition to paying the fine, the owner agreed to re-register the tanker under the flag of another country as soon as possible.

Following the court’s decision, the vessel’s administrative detention was lifted. However, French maritime authorities were to monitor its movements until it exited waters under French sovereignty and jurisdiction. According to Baird Maritime, the tanker left Réunion on the night of November 25. By the morning of the same day, it was already near Mauritius.

How the Tanker Is Linked to Russian Oil

The DF Peak was built in 2006. Until 2022, it was operated by the Russian state-owned shipping company Sovcomflot. Later, the tanker was transferred to the fleet of Sun Ship, a Dubai-registered company linked to Sovcomflot. The vessel is currently owned by entities based in Hong Kong.

According to the Ukrainian portal War&Sanctions, the tanker was used to transport Russian crude oil after the G7 countries and the European Union imposed an oil embargo. The vessel is also listed among the tankers that transported Russian energy resources in circumvention of international restrictions. In February 2024, the U.S. imposed sanctions on DF Peak for its involvement in the trade of Russian oil. Other countries subsequently joined the sanctions:

the European Union—in June 2024;

Switzerland—in October 2024;

Canada—in June 2025;

the United Kingdom—in July 2025;

Ukraine—in December 2025;

Japan — in October 2026.

At the same time, changing the flag will not help the tanker avoid EU sanctions. According to Baird Maritime, the vessel is listed on the European sanctions list under its former name, Kaliningrad, and IMO number 9341067. The restrictions include a ban on entering EU ports. They also apply to the chartering and insurance of the vessel. Therefore, even after paying the fine in France, the tanker remains subject to international sanctions. This was reported by The Maritime Executive.

The French Navy has received its fourth Suffren-class multipurpose nuclear submarine—the De Grasse (S638). Before being handed over to the military, the submarine underwent nine months of testing in Arctic and warm waters. It features an upgraded control system, modern electronic warfare equipment, and can remain at sea for up to 75 days.

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