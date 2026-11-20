On November 20, France called for a meeting of the UN Security Council in response to a series of Russian strikes on Ukraine, particularly on Kyiv. Paris is demanding that the consequences of the Russian attacks be discussed by the United Nations Security Council.

France announced the convening of the UN Security Council following Russian strikes on central Kyiv on the evening of November 19, during which the Austrian and Dutch embassies in Kyiv were damaged.

“These are crimes. France strongly condemns them. I demand that a meeting of the UN Security Council be convened. Russia will be forced to answer for its actions there. I express my full solidarity with the Ukrainian people, as well as with our Austrian and Dutch friends,” Barro wrote.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barro wrote this in X.

The death toll from the attack on Kyiv has risen to seven.

The State Emergency Service released the first footage of the aftermath of Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv.

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the Russian attack.

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