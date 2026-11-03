France has launched a new “pact” with the defense industry aimed at creating a national ecosystem of unmanned-systems manufacturers capable of rapidly developing equipment for naval needs. Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin announced the initiative on November 3 at the Euronaval exhibition near Paris, Defense News reports.

Drones for maritime missions

According to the French Defense Ministry, the new mechanism is intended to connect the armed forces’ needs with industry capabilities. Unmanned platforms are planned to be used, in particular, for sea mine clearance, collecting hydrographic and oceanographic data, and exploring the seabed at great depths.

Among the steps announced at Euronaval is the procurement of a second ROV Deep Sea remotely operated underwater vehicle from LD Travocean. The 3,600-kg vehicle can dive to depths of up to 6,000 meters. The first such drone, ordered in 2024, completed qualification trials at its design depth last week.

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New underwater vehicles and missiles for frigates

France also plans to acquire eight A18 mine-countermeasure robots manufactured by Exail. These are multisensor underwater drones designed to detect and characterize sea mines before their subsequent neutralization.

The French Navy is also to receive a second combat unmanned underwater vehicle from Naval Group. According to a ministry representative, it will be somewhat longer than the first test model: more than 10 meters long and weighing over 10,000 kg. The vehicle is designed to remain underwater for several weeks.

In addition, defense-sector representatives concluded an agreement with Naval Group and MBDA to increase the loadout of Aster surface-to-air missiles on French FDI-class frigates. Existing ships will be retrofitted to launch 32 missiles instead of 16, while new frigates will be built with 32-cell launchers.

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