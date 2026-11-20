The upcoming presidential election in France could significantly influence Paris’s continued support for Ukraine. Two influential French politicians—Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a representative of the radical-left Unbowed France party— — have criticized certain aspects of the aid provided to Kyiv. Their statements are causing concern among Ukraine’s European partners.

As the publication notes, despite significant ideological differences, Le Pen and Mélenchon are critical of certain aspects of NATO policy and France’s current approach to supporting Ukraine. Political opponents also accuse both figures of using arguments that echo Russian rhetoric regarding the war.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the “National Rally,” has repeatedly stated that, due to a difficult budgetary situation, France can no longer afford to fund Ukraine at current levels.

She explains her position by citing the need to direct state funds primarily toward the domestic needs of the French people. At the same time, she distinguishes between financial and other forms of support for Ukraine: Le Pen is open to continuing the supply of military equipment and the training of Ukrainian military personnel.

According to Politico, on November 16, following a meeting with the Ukrainian ambassador to France, Le Pen confirmed her intention to halt financial aid to Kyiv should she win the 2027 presidential election.

A possible meeting between Le Pen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was discussed separately. The French politician proposed holding talks in Brussels rather than in Kyiv. This comes amid disputes over continued funding for Ukraine.

The leader of “Unbowed France,” Jean-Luc Mélenchon, is also drawing attention with his statements regarding the Russia-Ukraine war.

In particular, the politician opposes Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian territory. He suggested that such attacks could lead to increased tensions between Moscow and European countries.

Mélanchon’s support for the idea of holding a referendum in Donbas on whether the region belongs to Ukraine or Russia has also drawn criticism. Such a proposal contradicts the principles of Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

At the same time, Mélenchon has expressed support for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and denied that his position amounts to justifying Russian aggression.

France remains one of Ukraine’s key European partners in matters of defense, diplomacy, and financial aid. Paris participates in the work of the Coalition of the Willing, in discussions on future security guarantees, and in the development of possible international mechanisms to support Ukraine after the end of hostilities.

A change in France’s political leadership could lead to a reassessment of certain areas of cooperation with Kyiv. In particular, the current level of financial aid—as well as Paris’s approach to specific issues of military support—could be at risk.

At the same time, the positions of Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon do not necessarily mean that the future French government will stop supporting Ukraine. The country’s final course of action will depend on the results of the presidential election, the composition of the government, and the decisions of state institutions.

This is reported by Politico.

Marine Le Pen stated that if she comes to power, France will fulfill the commitments it has already made to support Ukraine. Specifically, this refers to a joint EU loan to Kyiv in the amount of 90 billion euros.

As a reminder, Le Pen agreed to meet with Zelenskyy.

It should be added that Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon occupy the top two spots in all five scenarios for the first round of the French presidential election, scheduled for 2027.

Earlier, protests broke out in France against the convention of Marine Le Pen’s party.

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