European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner told Members of the European Parliament that, as part of the planned expansion of Frontex’s mandate, the agency will be able to assist with deportations from EU countries to return hubs outside the bloc, as well as from these hubs to third countries. Politico Europe reports.

Expanding Frontex’s role

Last week, Brunner presented a plan for a large-scale reform of Frontex. It provides that the agency will offer support in return procedures from start to finish, while decisions to return people will continue to be made by the national authorities of EU member states.

Under the European Commission’s plan, Frontex will handle strategic planning, pooling resources to carry out returns more cost-effectively, and supporting reintegration. The new powers may also allow the agency to help countries outside the EU deport people from their territory.

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Concerns from MEPs

Centrist MEPs and representatives of left-wing political forces expressed concerns that the agency’s broader mandate could increase risks to fundamental rights. Dutch Greens MEP Tineke Strik asked how Frontex’s compliance with EU law could be guaranteed if the agency has to operate in third countries with different legal systems. In her view, such a mechanism could increase the risk of violations of fundamental rights.

French MEP Muriel Laurent of the Socialists and Democrats group said that a more powerful agency requires closer oversight. Brunner replied that Frontex’s obligations to protect fundamental rights would remain. According to him, the agency will assist third countries with returns only where an international agreement containing rights-protection guarantees is in place, and each such agreement will have to be approved by the European Parliament.

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