Native Polish speakers have cast doubt on the authenticity of the correspondence that the Russian FSB showed in a video about the detention of two alleged agents of the Polish intelligence services in the Kaliningrad region.

Sources interviewed by the publication “Agency” pointed out expressions that sound unnatural to Poles, as well as grammatical errors.

In particular, the messages used the phrase “robić rozmowy,” which, according to them, is not used in Polish. They also found misspelled words and errors in sentence structure.

The FSB claims that the detainees were passing on information about Russian military personnel, Ministry of Defense facilities, and the situation in the region. Both Polish citizens were arrested on suspicion of espionage.

Jacek Dobrzyński, the Polish government’s representative for intelligence matters, called the FSB’s statement a provocation.

In Russia, an aggressor state, the FSB announced the detention of two Polish citizens in the Kaliningrad region. The Russian intelligence agency accused them of working for Polish intelligence services. These claims have not been independently verified in this report.

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