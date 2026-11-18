The Russian FSB office in the Volgograd Region reported the existence of a classified government resolution governing the shutdown of mobile communications in the event of a threat of drone attacks. The document is mentioned in the security service’s response to a lawsuit filed by 24 residents of the region who are demanding that their rights be respected during restrictions on internet access.

The first court hearing on the lawsuit against the FSB, Roskomnadzor, and mobile network operators took place on November 17 at the Volgograd Central District Court.

Local residents filed the lawsuit in late 2026 due to regular internet outages that lasted from September through December 2025. The district court dismissed the complaint three times, but the regional court overturned those decisions.

Ivanov had to go through the courts to obtain disclosure of the decision by the regional operational headquarters. The mobile operator “Beeline” had cited this decision when explaining the communication restrictions.

The FSB denied that its actions were unlawful and demanded that the plaintiffs’ claim for compensation for emotional distress be denied in its entirety.

At the same time, the security service cited Russian Federation Government Resolution No. 1407 of September 11, 2025, classified as “For Official Use Only.”

As noted in the FSB’s response, the agency agreed with the regional offices of the operators MTS, VimpelCom (“Beeline”), and MegaFon on the procedure for providing communication services in accordance with orders from the security services.

Under this procedure, operators are required not to disclose information about instances of interaction with the FSB or the measures taken to restrict communications.

Thus, during the court proceedings, it became known that a government document exists that regulates the interaction of mobile operators with Russian special services when restrictions are imposed.

This was reported by lawyer Ivan Ivanov.

Roskomnadzor spent 2.27 billion rubles on the development and implementation of mechanisms for filtering internet traffic using machine learning algorithms.

The Russian authorities intend to develop a wired radio broadcasting network, which could serve as an additional channel for alerting the public during mobile internet outages. The Russian Ministry of Digital Development has prepared corresponding amendments to the Communications Sector Development Strategy.

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