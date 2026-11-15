In Lublin, Poland, the Bogdanka LUK Lublin volleyball club defeated Asseco Resovia from Rzeszów 3:0. The match was shown live by Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV with commentary in Japanese. The meeting took place at the Lublin team’s home venue.

Rights to the club’s matches

As Interia Sport reports, Jakub Balcerak said on Friday that Fuji TV had acquired the rights to broadcast Bogdanka LUK Lublin matches. Two Japanese volleyball players, Ran Takahashi and libero Tomohiro Ogawa, play for the club.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Home victory

The Lublin team won three sets in a row. The most competitive was the third set, which the hosts finished 25:23. After an ace by Takahashi, Bogdanka LUK secured victory in the set and the match.

After this game, the club from Lublin remained unbeaten and leads the standings with 18 points. Asseco Resovia suffered its fourth defeat, has two wins and eight points, and is in seventh position.

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