Robert Lewandowski was not included on the lists of nominees for MLS individual awards for the 2026 season. As Interia Sport reports, the Polish forward was not nominated in any category. All players from his club, Chicago Fire, were also left without nominations.

Lewandowski's statistics

Lewandowski finished the regular season with nine goals and four assists in 19 matches. He did not score from September 13 to November 1, when he came off the bench to record a goal and an assist in an away match against the Colorado Rapids.

Chicago Fire finished fourth in the Eastern Conference, behind the New England Revolution, Inter Miami and Nashville SC. In their first playoff match, the team will play Charlotte on November 23.

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Lists of nominees

The contenders for the league's Most Valuable Player award, named after Landon Donovan, included Lionel Messi, Evander, Guilherme, Hany Mukhtar and Cavan Sullivan. Andre Luis, Guilherme and Antoine Griezmann were nominated in the Best Newcomer category.

Griezmann, who plays for Orlando City, scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 18 matches. Andre Luis of Sporting Kansas City has eight goals and three assists in 13 games. Chicago Fire also has no representatives among the nominees in other categories, including Best Young Player, Defender and Goalkeeper.

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